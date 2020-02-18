Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rory McIlroy > Mcilroy says he's against proposed new tour

Mcilroy says he's against proposed new tour

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
Mcilroy says he's against proposed new tour

Mcilroy says he's against proposed new tour

BROADCAST: THREE MINUTES (3) PER TOURNAMENT.

NO USE 48 HOURS AFTER THE TOURNAMENT ENDS (2200GMT FEBRUARY 25, 2020).

NO USE USA.

NO ARCHIVE.

NO RESALES.

NO USE IN COMMERCIALS, PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENTS
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mcilroy says he's against proposed new tour

BROADCAST: THREE MINUTES (3) PER TOURNAMENT.

NO USE 48 HOURS AFTER THE TOURNAMENT ENDS (2200GMT FEBRUARY 25, 2020).

NO USE USA.

NO ARCHIVE.

NO RESALES.

NO USE IN COMMERCIALS, PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENTS OR ENDORSEMENTS.

DIGITAL: NO USE ON SOCIAL MEDIA.

THREE MINUTES (3) PER DAY.

NO USE 48 HOURS AFTER THE TOURNAMENT ENDS (2200 GMT FEBRUARY 25, 2020).

NO USE USA.

SHOWS: MEXICO CITY, MEXICO.

(FEBRUARY 19, 2020)(PGA TOUR-SEE RESTRICTIONS ABOVE) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) RORY MCILROY SAYING Reporter: "Obviously there continues to be a lot of chatter among golfers about Premier Golf.

Have you had any more interaction with those folks and have your thoughts changed at all one way or another?" McIlroy: "Yeah.

They have a little bit, actually the more I've thought about it the more I don't like it.

I read a thing the other day that said if you take the money they can tell you what to do, so if you don't take the money they can't tell you what to do.

I think that's my thing.

I've never been one for being told what to do and I like to have that autonomy and freedom over my career, and I feel I would give that up by going to play this other league.

For me I'm out.

My position is, I'm against it until there may come a day that I can't be against it.

If everyone else goes I might not have a choice, but at this point I don't like what they're proposing.

Yeah.

I don't like what they're proposing." STORY: World number one Rory McIlroy has distanced himself from the prospect of taking part in the Premier Golf League (PGL), saying on Wednesday (February 19) he prefers to have autonomy over his career choices.

The British-based World Golf Group last month unveiled plans for a new global tour it hopes to launch in 2022 that would consist of 18 yearly tournaments -- each with prize money of $10 million -- and feature 48 of the game's top players.

Former world number one Tiger Woods said last week he had also been approached by the PGL and was gathering further information about something which could be a more lucrative alternative to the PGA Tour.

(Production:Peter Bullock)



Recent related news from verified sources

Rory McIlroy delivers strong rejection to proposed new tour

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Rory McIlroy is the first top player to publicly outright reject the idea of a...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports


McIlroy: 'Freedom' tops golf league's big money

Rory McIlroy is the first top player to publicly outright reject the idea of a proposed new tour that...
ESPN - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

McIlroy: I don't like PGL proposals [Video]McIlroy: I don't like PGL proposals

Rory McIlroy is not impressed with the proposals for the Premier Golf League and insisted he would not join the breakaway golf tour.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:06Published

Sara Ali Khan, Abu-Sandeep in conversation with HT at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020, Delhi [Video]Sara Ali Khan, Abu-Sandeep in conversation with HT at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020, Delhi

Sara Ali Khan turned muse and showstopper for the 15th edition of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour event that took place at an elaborate set-up in Aerocity, New Delhi.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.