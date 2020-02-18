Mcilroy says he's against proposed new tour

BROADCAST: THREE MINUTES (3) PER TOURNAMENT.

SHOWS: MEXICO CITY, MEXICO.

(FEBRUARY 19, 2020)

(SOUNDBITE) (English) RORY MCILROY SAYING Reporter: "Obviously there continues to be a lot of chatter among golfers about Premier Golf.

Have you had any more interaction with those folks and have your thoughts changed at all one way or another?" McIlroy: "Yeah.

They have a little bit, actually the more I've thought about it the more I don't like it.

I read a thing the other day that said if you take the money they can tell you what to do, so if you don't take the money they can't tell you what to do.

I think that's my thing.

I've never been one for being told what to do and I like to have that autonomy and freedom over my career, and I feel I would give that up by going to play this other league.

For me I'm out.

My position is, I'm against it until there may come a day that I can't be against it.

If everyone else goes I might not have a choice, but at this point I don't like what they're proposing.

Yeah.

I don't like what they're proposing." STORY: World number one Rory McIlroy has distanced himself from the prospect of taking part in the Premier Golf League (PGL), saying on Wednesday (February 19) he prefers to have autonomy over his career choices.

The British-based World Golf Group last month unveiled plans for a new global tour it hopes to launch in 2022 that would consist of 18 yearly tournaments -- each with prize money of $10 million -- and feature 48 of the game's top players.

Former world number one Tiger Woods said last week he had also been approached by the PGL and was gathering further information about something which could be a more lucrative alternative to the PGA Tour.

