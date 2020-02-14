Sanders Talks About Compromising Medicare For All

Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said what the worst thing could be with Sen.

Bernie Sanders in the White House.

She said the worst-case scenario would be a compromise on health care with a public option.

According to Politico, Sanders said his policy proposal has already been compromised.

He said the proposal has a four-year transition period bringing down the age required for Medicare eligibility.

He said eligibility would fall from the ranges 65 to 55 to 45 to 35 and then “cover everybody.”