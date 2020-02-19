Global  

Buttigieg Leads Sanders In Iowa Recanvass

Buttigieg Leads Sanders In Iowa Recanvass

Buttigieg Leads Sanders In Iowa Recanvass

The Iowa Democratic Party announced their final results after a recanvass of targeted precincts from its caucuses.

Pete Buttigieg held a narrow state delegate equivalent lead over Bernie Sanders with less than a hundredth of a percentage point.

According to Politico, Buttigieg leads Sander by o.08 state delegate equivalents, 26.186 percent to 26.182 percent.

Buttigieg and Sanders’ campaign have 24 hours to request a recount and Sanders’ campaign will ask for one.
Recent related news from verified sources

Partial recanvass of Iowa caucus leaves Buttigieg with even tighter lead over Sanders

Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign plans to ask for a partial recount of the Iowa caucus results,...
CBC.ca - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Political Fireworks Expected During Nevada Democratic Debate [Video]Political Fireworks Expected During Nevada Democratic Debate

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar are returning to the stage and will this time be joined by Michael Bloomberg.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:57Published

Thousandths Of A Percentage Point Separation In Iowa Recanvass [Video]Thousandths Of A Percentage Point Separation In Iowa Recanvass

Sanders&apos; campaign says it will seek an official recount, while it remains unclear if Buttigieg&apos;s campaign will do the same.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:58Published

