Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harvey Weinstein Trial: Day Two Of Jury Deliberations Ends Without Verdict

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Day Two Of Jury Deliberations Ends Without Verdict

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Harvey Weinstein Trial: Day Two Of Jury Deliberations Ends Without Verdict

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Day Two Of Jury Deliberations Ends Without Verdict

The jury in the Harvey Weinstein trial ended day two of deliberations, and still no verdict; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Weinstein's legal problems extend beyond New York criminal trial

A New York jury began deliberations on Tuesday in the rape trial of former Hollywood producer Harvey...
Reuters India - Published

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury Deliberations Enter Second Day

This morning, the jurors – seven men and five women – asked the judge again for emails from...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comThe WrapReutersReuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this

jmhamiltonblog

J.M. Hamilton RT @GuardianUS: Harvey Weinstein jury wrestles with evidence of his contact with accusers https://t.co/CERQ0lVrCJ 2 minutes ago

globalnews

Globalnews.ca The jury began deliberating began Tuesday — here's a look at the charges Weinstein could face, if convicted. https://t.co/g1an9L9JzX 2 minutes ago

Renison007

Renison Pereira #TimesUpIndia RT @kabarkoff: As we await for the jury to deliberate in the Harvey Weinstein trial, @RoArquette released the following statement: https://… 3 minutes ago

GrannyOmaha

Granny Omaha RT @LynnShawProd: Harvey Weinstein Jury Re-Hears Rosie Perez Testimony; No Verdict On Day 2 Of Deliberations https://t.co/PcrtK9jVdd via @D… 3 minutes ago

rcoxwell816

Richard coxwell RT @guardiannews: Harvey Weinstein jury wrestles with evidence of his contact with accusers https://t.co/NOEsB5wCER 4 minutes ago

WMTWVikesFan8

Tony Matthew RT @ABCNewsLive: "The jury is doing their homework. They're doing exactly what they're supposed to be doing. This has been a long case, it'… 9 minutes ago

ABCNewsLive

ABC News Live "The jury is doing their homework. They're doing exactly what they're supposed to be doing. This has been a long ca… https://t.co/J6iufKOrRj 9 minutes ago

guardiannews

Guardian news Harvey Weinstein jury wrestles with evidence of his contact with accusers https://t.co/NOEsB5wCER 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jurors In Weinstein Rape Trial Ask To Review Rosie Perez Testimony And Look At Paul Feldsher's Texts [Video]Jurors In Weinstein Rape Trial Ask To Review Rosie Perez Testimony And Look At Paul Feldsher's Texts

Juors in Harvey Wesintein’s rape trial asked to review testomony from a former production assistant and Rosie Perez. According to Reuters, the assistant and actress claim Weinstein sexually assaulted..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Day 2 Of Jury Deliberations Ends With No Verdict [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Day 2 Of Jury Deliberations Ends With No Verdict

Wednesday was day two of jury deliberations in the rape and sex assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, and there's still no verdict; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.