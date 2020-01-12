Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bloomberg Will Sell Company If Elected As President

Bloomberg Will Sell Company If Elected As President

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Bloomberg Will Sell Company If Elected As President

Bloomberg Will Sell Company If Elected As President

Michael Bloomberg’s campaign said the Democratic presidential contender would sell his company if elected.

Bloomberg mentioned selling Bloomberg LP, his financial information company, in the past.

Analysts at Burton-Taylor International Consulting estimate the firm generated over $10 billion in revenue in 2019.

Since entering the race for the Democratic nomination, Bloomberg’s numbers have grown in the polls.

According to Reuters, he will appear in his first debate of the election cycle in Las Vegas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michael Bloomberg defends spending so much money in presidential race [Video]Michael Bloomberg defends spending so much money in presidential race

Michael Bloomberg said he’s ready to spend as much money needed in the presidential election. The U.S. presidential candidate wants to do what he can to keep President Donald Trump from getting..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Michael Bloomberg Defends Spending So Much Money In Presidential Race [Video]Michael Bloomberg Defends Spending So Much Money In Presidential Race

Michael Bloomberg said he’s ready to spend as much money needed in the presidential election. The U.S. presidential candidate wants to do what he can to keep President Donald Trump from getting..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.