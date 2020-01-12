Bloomberg Will Sell Company If Elected As President

Michael Bloomberg’s campaign said the Democratic presidential contender would sell his company if elected.

Bloomberg mentioned selling Bloomberg LP, his financial information company, in the past.

Analysts at Burton-Taylor International Consulting estimate the firm generated over $10 billion in revenue in 2019.

Since entering the race for the Democratic nomination, Bloomberg’s numbers have grown in the polls.

According to Reuters, he will appear in his first debate of the election cycle in Las Vegas.