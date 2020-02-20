Global  

Barge Hits Center Pier of Northbound U.S. 41 Twin Bridge

New tonight at si?

A traffic alert.

Drivers taking the twin bridges thursday morning are being asked to remain vigilant.

Lane closures will be in place on the northbound bridge... this comes after one of the piers were hit.

44news reporter megan diventi is in henderson this evening with more on what is causing the closure.

Megan?

"officials say a barge hit the center pier of the northbound us 41 twin bridge."

The coast guard initially reporting the center pier of the bridge from henderson to evansville was struck.

The kentucky transportati on cabinet says a barge hit the center pier of the northbound twin bridge sometime tuesday evening into wednesday morning.

Timely traffic advisories for 11 counties if highway district 2 are available on our website.

"kytc will review the area thursday morning at nin?a lane closure will be in place while the inspection is performed."

In henderson, md, 44news.




