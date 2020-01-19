Lost in America Documentary movie

Lost in America Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Lost in America is a feature documentary that follows director Rotimi Rainwater, a former homeless youth, on his 6 year journey to shine a light on the issue of youth homelessness.

This seminal documentary is the first film to take a national look at the issue of youth homelessness in America, highlighting the main issues that surround it: crime, the failure of the foster care system, and the rampant rejection of L GBT Q youth.

It also examines what many organizations, politicians and other public figures are doing (or not doing) to help these youth in order to answer one major question; how, in the wealthiest country in the world, can 4.2 million youth experience homelessness every year.

Featuring interviews with Jewel (executive producer), Rosario Dawson (executive producer), Tiffany Haddish, Miley Cyrus, Jon Bon Jovi, Halle Berry, Sanaa Lathan and others, this film gives an unflinching, honest look at what these youth have to endure just to survive, and why as a nation this is one epidemic we just don't want to see.

More than a film, Lost in America is a movement.

It started with one man's journey to finally face his own past on the streets, and has now become a clarion call to the entire country to stand up, and be a voice for the most vulnerable of youth.

Because the goal for the entire team, and the film, has always been to make sure that no other child ever has to be... Lost in America.

Director Rotimi Rainwater featuring: Rosario Dawson, Jewel, Tiffany Haddish, Miley Cyrus, Jon Bon Jovi, Halle Berry, Sanaa Lathan, Rebecca Gayheart-Dane, Senator Patrick Leahy, Senator Heidi Heitkamp, Rep.

Karen Bass, Rep.

Jim McDermott, Rep.

John Yarmuth, Rep.

Jackie Speier