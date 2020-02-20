Talon Winery

Back after this short break.

C1 3 is saying that i late yesterday with national drink wine game but hello, we you should drink wine every day every day on the and you will wedding season is well and you are in search of the perfect place to change you household and we in the menu or you larry command here to talk about all the things going on your wine selection which is asked to them and right here local think you so much for being here.

Thank you for havin us appreciate it they had not been out on my great wine i recommend that you go play so special.

It special because it' family owned it's here lexington is in your for over 20 years were celebrating our 20th anniversary this year, actually on the fire tasting house and w are family and pet friendly would love to have people come out and just enjoy the day, enjoy wine.

I we have live music on the weekends friday and saturday nights and there's just a lot to do you if you don't even know if they are available so so beautiful.

One families so special that on my mom in the main believes that she is sort of in the lien and your gift shop well you you other than just morning going here we do w time we work with charities and will have concerts and differen types of events like.

We also have on our wedding venue a wedding venue is beautiful.

It's a private area our company barrel barnes that the 250 gas it includes twinkly lights.

The barn is heated and cooled.

There's indoor restrooms and lots of wonderful amenities you have access to the vineyard, and there's this great things that you can do there.

The 300 acres for people to be able to to roa around on an and experience really is stunning how meaning just that or just to go and maybe try your wife and you tha yet you special this year for your 20th anniversary but the balance of trade you we we have just introduced our and our stolen kiss, which is are concerned his concorde has been aged in a bourbon barrel we actually wanted to bring that bourbon feel into our wine so i is unavailable in our lexington and are shall be the location and it just got really nice concorde great and a bourbon ask field to and this right here had a gas smell that you can actually now the bourbon very much can you can and is different.

I think probably because we talk about it there so many fruity and sweet wines that are out there and little different.

Yes, it is not why some people say will drink wine had never drink wine the more reason to come to the winery.

W offer tastings and we have a four times that is really good and knowledgeable.

They know ou wind pick and choose things that you like and some people range from really sweet wines other people like really dry wines we have over 20 different types of wines are cheese and to experiment with and experience the difference is that you're taking is one of the really coo thing because everybody is so always home only right on the menu and connie goes through whether you like sweet you whether you like dry the lien o try something different exactly the of course we to dry scaly range anywhere from one to whether you like dry the lien o try something different exactly the of course we to dry scaly range anywhere from 1 to 6 and wines are wines work within that scale as something else is really interesting about our tasting house is actually built in 1790 it's one of the oldest unstinting structures in c1 3 maintained the history and heritage of the of the home, so it's really fun for people to get a glass of wine and walk around and check out the things inside the gift shop is i'll never you that whe you walk in it doesn't you feeling area home and your kind of and environment and you can go to the tasting room been going to the other room with tables and relax and you have a lot of music artist lien is sur because you know that i you had still musical performances insight insight on saturday nights for 47 we have live musi every weekend and let 10 am in shelbyville and is starting a you will go back to having her live music on fridays and on saturdays from 4 to 7 in both locations is such a great whether you wanted to go for dinner before a game or just make a day out of it because there really is so much we need talent the gift shop was about because there are some gifts in there that you just would never imagine where we lots of fun with our gift shop.

Not only do we just have a regular talon merchandise.

I we worked a lot of fun distributors must findings wine-things it just it's just kind of a plethora that find different ideas and seasonal things were helping my mother what kind of your advertising when she was here because you just taking picture of all the fine is is that we been saying that since of humor.

You do you really wines are really really great to as well as things you go for the experience of the beauty of dessert wine and and everybody the so so help thank you for the kill.

Congratulations on 20 years is the one on the y-axis does come are vineyard 27 is made right here in like local we can feedback what you we appreciate you being here.

I we have to do.

Cheers right national drink wine year as enjoy have a