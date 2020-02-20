Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dedicated Trump fans line up for Phoenix rally

Dedicated Trump fans line up for Phoenix rally

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 01:49s - Published < > Embed
Dedicated Trump fans line up for Phoenix rally

Dedicated Trump fans line up for Phoenix rally

There have been plenty of dedicated fans waiting outside in the sun to be sure they get into the Phoenix Trump rally tonight.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JackRevered

Jack 🌊DemForce2020🇺🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 Several hundred paid starving students given hats and signs...THOSE kinds of Drumpf fans Dedicated Trump fans line… https://t.co/y7D19eLIla 1 hour ago

Pete2Shawn

LadyPatriot🇺🇸Text TRUMP to 88022 Dedicated Trump fans line up for Phoenix rally🔺 You betcha we are! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/7fZMDgsJHo 3 hours ago

LadyJay_28

▪🌺✴Jo✴🌺▪ RT @kgun9: Dedicated Trump fans line up for Phoenix rally. https://t.co/ULaOMN9b0w https://t.co/Kr7lS89t0k 4 hours ago

kgun9

KGUN9 On Your Side Dedicated Trump fans line up for Phoenix rally. https://t.co/ULaOMN9b0w https://t.co/Kr7lS89t0k 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump arrives in the Valley [Video]President Trump arrives in the Valley

President Donald Trump arrives in the Valley ahead of rally in Phoenix.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:13Published

President Donald Trump walks off Air Force One at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport [Video]President Donald Trump walks off Air Force One at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One shortly after landing at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. President Trump is in town to hold a &quot;Keep America Great&quot; campaign..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.