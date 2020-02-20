Dedicated Trump fans line up for Phoenix rally 46 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 01:49s - Published Dedicated Trump fans line up for Phoenix rally There have been plenty of dedicated fans waiting outside in the sun to be sure they get into the Phoenix Trump rally tonight.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Jack 🌊DemForce2020🇺🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 Several hundred paid starving students given hats and signs...THOSE kinds of Drumpf fans Dedicated Trump fans line… https://t.co/y7D19eLIla 1 hour ago LadyPatriot🇺🇸Text TRUMP to 88022 Dedicated Trump fans line up for Phoenix rally🔺 You betcha we are! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/7fZMDgsJHo 3 hours ago ▪🌺✴Jo✴🌺▪ RT @kgun9: Dedicated Trump fans line up for Phoenix rally. https://t.co/ULaOMN9b0w https://t.co/Kr7lS89t0k 4 hours ago KGUN9 On Your Side Dedicated Trump fans line up for Phoenix rally. https://t.co/ULaOMN9b0w https://t.co/Kr7lS89t0k 8 hours ago