Eight people killed in shootings near Frankfurt

Eight people were killed on Wednesday night (February 19) in two shooting incidents in a German city near Frankfurt and special forces were chasing the gunmen who fled in a car, police said.

Gloria Tso reports.
Two shootings in Germany left eight people dead late Wednesday.

That's according to police who were still scrambling to find the gunmen hours later.

The suspects opened fire at two shisha bars in Hanau, a city east of financial hub Frankfurt.

The BBC quoted local media who say an unknown number of gunmen killed three people at the first bar in city center.

They killed five more after moving to a second venue.

Special forces chased the gunmen who fled in a dark-colored car.

Police have sealed off two streets and ambulances were on scene.

Eyewitnesses described the confusion that followed.

SOUNDBITE (German) EYEWITNESS CAN-LUCA FRISENNA, ASKED WHAT HAPPENED, SAYING: "I got a call from a colleague that there had been a shooting-attack here at the kiosk, and so I came straight here.

Then I heard my father was affected and my little brother, they run the kiosk, I don't have much to do with it.

But then I saw them both - they were horrified and they were crying and everything.

So everyone was shocked yes.

" Authorities have set up a hotline for the public to report information that could lead to the perpretrators.

The motive for the shootings is still unclear.

It comes just four days after a shooting at a Berlin concert venue, where one person was killed and several others were injured.



