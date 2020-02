Health Headlines - 2-19-19

PASSENGERS FINALLY STARTEDLEAVING THE DIAMOND PRINCESSTODAY..

AFTER AHIGHLY-CRITICIZED TWO-WEEKQUARANTINE... THAT FAILED TOSTOP THESPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS AMONGPASSENGERS AND CREW.BARRY AHRENDT HAS THE LATESTFROM YOKOHAMA.AFTER TWO WEEKS IN QUARANTINE,MORE PASSENGERS HAVE LEFT THEDIAMOND PRINCESS CRUISESHIP DOCKED IN JAPAN.PASSENGERS TESTING NEGATIVE FORTHE NEW CORONAVIRUS WERE FREE TOGO...ALL PASSENGERS EXPECTED TO BEOFF THE SHIP THIS WEEK.AN AMERICAN COUPLE, CRUISEPASSENGERS WHO TESTED POSITIVEDESPITE HAVING NO SYMPTOMS...AREQUARANTINED IN A TOKYOHOSPITAL... BUT ARE TAKINGTHINGS IN STRIDE.:25 - :38CLYDE:"I DON'T THINK THE MEDICALCOMMUNITY HAS ANY CURRENT, FIRMKNOWLEDGE OF WHAT'S GOING ONTHERE."RENEE: "SO WE'RE BEING UNWILLINGGUINEA PIGS."A JAPANESE DOCTOR WHOVOLUNTEERED ON THE DIAMONDPRINCESS IS BLASTING HISGOVERNMENT... SAYING BASICPROTOCOLS HAVE NOT BEENFOLLOWED.:47 - :54"IT TURNED OUT THAT THE CRUISESHIP WAS COMPLETELY INADEQUATEIN TERMS OF THE INFECTIONCONTROL."IN CAMBODIA, ANOTHER CRUISESHIP, THE M-S WESTERDAM, ISSENDING PASSENGERS HOME.CAMBODIAN OFFICIALS SAY ALL ARENOW IN GOOD HEALTH... DESPITEONE AMERICAN TESTING POSITIVEFOR THE VIRUS EARLIER.MOST ARE LEAVING THE COUNTRY,THOUGH SOME ARE STAYING BEHINDAWAITING TEST RESULTS.1:12 - 1:16"THANK YOU TO THE CAMBODIANGOVERNMENT AND TO THE PEOPLEHERE.

THEY'VE BEEN WONDERFUL.

INCHINA, WHERE THE NEW VIRUSEMERGED, NEW CASES IN HUBEIPROVINCE FELL FOR THE SECONDDAY.CHINA CALLING IT EVIDENCE THATSTRICT MEASURES TO KEEP THEVIRUS FROM SPREADING AREWORKING.EATING A BIG BREAKFAST... MAYACTUALLY BE GOOD FOR YOU.IT WAS ONLY A SMALL STUDY -- BUTGERMAN RESEARCHERS HAD 16 MENEAT A LOW-CALORIEBREAKFAST AND HIGH-CALORIEDINNER... OR DO THE OPPOSITE.AT THE END OF THE THREE DAYS...THE MEN BURNED TWICE AS MANYCALORIES... WHEN THEYATE THE LARGER MEAL IN THEMORNING.IN FACT..

THE SCIENTISTS SAY...EATING A LOW-CALORIE BREAKFASTRESULTED IN AN INCREASEDAPPETITE... ESPECIALLY FORSWEETS