Concordia's English signs to play soccer at USF

Concordia's English signs to play soccer at USF
Concordia's English signs to play soccer at USF

We make our way over to concordia..soccer standout braydon english is staying in the summit city to suit up at saint francis..english racked up three goals and nine assists while helping his cadets to 30 wins and a regional title over the last two seasons..




