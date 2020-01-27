Criminal Minds S15E10 And in the end - Series Finale

Criminal Minds S15E10 And in the end - Series Finale Criminal Minds 15x10 "And in the End…" (Series Finale) - Following an explosive face-to-face encounter with Everett Lynch, a.k.a.

“The Chameleon,” Dr. Reid suffers from a brain injury and, while experiencing hallucinations, is visited by ghosts from his past.

Also, the BAU makes a shocking discovery about Lynch that affects Rossi personally, and the entire BAU team comes together to celebrate Rossi’s retirement, on the series finale of CRIMINAL MINDS, Wednesday, February 19th on CBS.

Written by executive producer Erica Messer and series star Kirsten Vangsness.