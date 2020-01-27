Global  

Criminal Minds S15E10 And in the end - Series Finale

Criminal Minds S15E10 And in the end - Series Finale Criminal Minds 15x10 "And in the End…" (Series Finale) - Following an explosive face-to-face encounter with Everett Lynch, a.k.a.

“The Chameleon,” Dr. Reid suffers from a brain injury and, while experiencing hallucinations, is visited by ghosts from his past.

Also, the BAU makes a shocking discovery about Lynch that affects Rossi personally, and the entire BAU team comes together to celebrate Rossi’s retirement, on the series finale of CRIMINAL MINDS, Wednesday, February 19th on CBS.

Written by executive producer Erica Messer and series star Kirsten Vangsness.
Criminal Minds Series Finale Does Some Reminiscing Before Breaking Up the Team

Criminal Minds has come to an end, after one last battle with a horrifying unsub. Everett Lynch...
E! Online - Published

Say goodbye to these three TV series ending this week, including long-running 'Criminal Minds'

It's the end of the road for three network series this week, including one of the longest-running...
SFGate - Published


BobflixTM

Bobflix™ Criminal Minds - And in the End (2) (S15E10) has been added to Bobflix™ https://t.co/0ohxbpRMNv 8 minutes ago

ZariFanboy

Brendan I just watched episode S15E10 of Criminal Minds! #criminalminds #tvtime https://t.co/GbWUClsja4 https://t.co/9hvQWEs4VQ 27 minutes ago

aaronthotchner

laura (dern academy award winner) I'm watching S15E10 of Criminal Minds! #tvtime https://t.co/8CX2UgL3b4 https://t.co/MImcuUVX91 1 hour ago


Criminal Minds S15E09 Face Off - Criminal Minds S15E10 And in the End… - Series Finale [Video]Criminal Minds S15E09 Face Off - Criminal Minds S15E10 And in the End… - Series Finale

Criminal Minds 15x09 "Face Off" & 15x10 "And in the End…" Promo Trailer HD (Series Finale) - It has been a year since Rossi nearly died at the hands of Everett Lynch, a.k.a. “The Chameleon,” and..

Joe Mantegna Wants 'Criminal Minds' To End On The Right Note [Video]Joe Mantegna Wants "Criminal Minds" To End On The Right Note

With the finale of "Criminal Minds" nigh, actor Joe Mantegna believes the writers owe it to the fans to tie up all loose ends to the characters they've invested so many years on. BUILD is a live..

