Eight people killed outside shops in Germany

Eight people killed outside shops in Germany

Eight people killed outside shops in Germany

The man suspected of two fatal shootings in the city of Hanau has been found dead at his home, police said.

Officers in Germany also found another body at the same address in the early hours of Thursday.

Police gave no details of the suspected gunman but said “there are currently no indications of further perpetrators”.
Police hunt shooters after eight people killed outside shops in Germany [Video]Police hunt shooters after eight people killed outside shops in Germany

Eight people have been killed in shootings in and outside two hookah lounges in a southwestern German city – as authorities continue to search for those responsible. Police said that at least five..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published

Shootings in Germany leave at least 8 people dead [Video]Shootings in Germany leave at least 8 people dead

Eight people were killed on Wednesday (February 19) in two shooting incidents in the German city of Hanau, near Frankfurt.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:43Published

