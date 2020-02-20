Global  

Nine dead after shisha bar shootings in Germany

Nine dead after shisha bar shootings in Germany

Nine dead after shisha bar shootings in Germany

A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in a southwestern German city has been found dead at his home, police said on Thursday.

Ryan Brooks reports.
News24.com | At least 9 killed in Germany shisha bar shootings

At least nine people have been killed in shootings targeting shisha bars in Germany that sparked a...
News24 - Published Also reported by •ReutersJapan Today


Germany mass shooting: Man who shot nine dead at Hanau shisha bars was far-right, confession letter reveals

A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in a German city reportedly...
Independent - Published Also reported by •euronews



Shootings in Germany leave at least 8 people dead

Eight people were killed on Wednesday (February 19) in two shooting incidents in the German city of Hanau, near Frankfurt.

Nine killed by gunman in German city of Hanau

A man suspected of fatally shooting nine people in the German city of Hanau has been found dead at his home, hours after attacks at two hookah lounges, police said.

