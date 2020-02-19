Global  

Niall Horan's 'amazing feeling' when giving Lewis Capaldi his first Brit award

Niall Horan's 'amazing feeling' when giving Lewis Capaldi his first Brit award

Niall Horan's 'amazing feeling' when giving Lewis Capaldi his first Brit award

Niall Horan has opened up about what an "amazing feeling" it was to present his pal Lewis Capaldi with his first ever Brit Award on Sunday 18th February.
