It's Sentencing Day For Roger Stone

It's Sentencing Day For Roger StoneThe maximum sentence he could face is 50 years in prison.
Democrats Demand Investigation After DOJ Rejects Sentencing Recommendations For Roger Stone

Democratic lawmakers are demanding an investigation after the Department of Justice overruled its own...
cbs4.com - Published

Roger Stone sentencing, Trump rally tour, California's apology: 5 things to know Thursday

Roger Stone will be sentenced amid an outcry over political meddling, Trump continues his four-day...
USATODAY.com - Published


____Lucy__

white rabbit RT @IndianaMike75: Amy Berman Jackson will make a total mockery of the justice system at the Roger Stone sentencing. She's basically goin… 2 seconds ago

BirdsLuvFlyers

Blue Bird RT @batalysta: She needs to be removed from the bench... Judge Amy Berman Jackson Enters Letters in Roger Stone Sentencing Case File That P… 9 seconds ago

BillyWarpinjur

Sofa King RT @TrueFactsStated: The RAT has arrived for Roger Stone sentencing. #HaveRatWillTravel https://t.co/50BFQwohOU 9 seconds ago

SandyAndreas5

SandyAndreas-Phault RT @Rasmussen_Poll: ICYMI: On Roger Stone sentencing day, a majority of voters don't trust 'the system.' 22 seconds ago

psychofoundme

PD Bait RT @benjaminwittes: Today is the Roger Stone sentencing. Here is what I will be watching for beyond the amount of prison time he gets: What… 45 seconds ago

silvergogal

ClemsonTigerFan RT @ouchinagirl: .@TuckerCarlson: Pres.@realDonaldTrump could Pardon #RogerStone “And There Are Indications Tonight That he Will Do That” (… 53 seconds ago

TomSporty05

deplorable tom RT @PsychoMetalHed: This is what activists do, not "judges". Judge Amy Berman Jackson Enters Letters in Roger Stone Sentencing Case File T… 58 seconds ago

jabs611

JB*** RT @ScottyPatriot1: Not surprising for a left wing Obama appointed Judge right? Allowing for a New Trial Is something Roger can look forw… 1 minute ago


Convicted Trump ally Stone loses bid to delay sentencing [Video]Convicted Trump ally Stone loses bid to delay sentencing

A federal judge denied a bid by longtime Donald Trump friend Roger Stone to delay his sentencing, as Trump claimed again the political operative and self-proclaimed &quot;dirty trickster&quot;..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:12Published

Judge Declines To Delay Roger Stone's Sentencing [Video]Judge Declines To Delay Roger Stone's Sentencing

​Stone's defense team filed a motion for a new trial last week, arguing one of the jurors in his case was biased.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:05Published

