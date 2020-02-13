Global  

Elijah Wood reportedly welcomes first child

Elijah Wood reportedly welcomes first child

Elijah Wood reportedly welcomes first child

Elijah Wood and his girlfriend Mette-Marie Kongsved have reportedly welcomed their first child.
Elijah Wood & Girlfriend Mette-Marie Kongsved Welcome Their First Child!

Elijah Wood and Mette-Marie Kongsved are now parents! The 39-year-old Lord of the Rings star and his...
