Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Twitter Announces Elizabeth Warren Was the Most-Tweeted About Democrat at the Debate

Twitter Announces Elizabeth Warren Was the Most-Tweeted About Democrat at the Debate

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Twitter Announces Elizabeth Warren Was the Most-Tweeted About Democrat at the Debate

Twitter Announces Elizabeth Warren Was the Most-Tweeted About Democrat at the Debate

Twitter announces that Massachusetts Senator, Elizabeth Warren, came out as the most-tweeted about candidate after the end of the ninth Democratic primary debate.

Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EPluribusWiggum

E. Pluribus Wiggum 🇪🇷🇯🇲🇧🇷🇮🇪🇧🇸🇰🇳🇱🇨🇻🇨🇹🇿 RT @TheFlakeNews: Elizabeth Warren Announces Rachel Dolezal As Her 2020 Running Mate #humor #elizabethwarren #primary @BrianPaulDunlop The… 23 minutes ago

teokee

Tom Matthews RT @Rionach_KAG: “Zimmerman is accusing the Democrats of “maliciously defam[ing]” him by using the killing of Martin “as a pretext to demag… 27 minutes ago

StarCityTam

ConstantConsumer RT @sanosbo1: If this is not the dumbest bullsh^*t on Twitter today. George Zimmerman announces lawsuit against Pete Buttigieg and Eliza… 2 hours ago

JanetsGoodNews

Janet's Good News George Zimmerman announces lawsuit against Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren for $265 million… https://t.co/gqX0941mDe 16 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Warren takes aim at Bloomberg during Dems debate [Video]Warren takes aim at Bloomberg during Dems debate

Democrat candidates delivered blow after blow to Billionaire Michael Bloomberg in his first debate. His rivals assailed the free-spending and fast-rising media mogul over his record on race, history of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:55Published

Democratic rivals take aim at billionaire Bloomberg [Video]Democratic rivals take aim at billionaire Bloomberg

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg unveiled new ads aimed at boosting his standing with black Americans as his primary rivals attacked his record on race and his free-wheeling political..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.