Firefighters rescue little bird trapped in fishing line on north Indian river

A team of Indian firefighters saved a little bird from drowning in a river, after it had become entangled in a fishing line and fell in.

The team of rescue workers discovered the bird on February 17 while they were investigating a car crash in the Bhagirathi river near Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand.

While searching the river bank, they stumbled on the bird which was struggling in the water.

It had been badly entangled in a discarded fishing line and was unable to move.

The men picked up the bird, removed the plastic wire carefully and set it free.

The bird waited for a few seconds in the hands of its rescuer, and then flew off safely.