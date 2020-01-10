Several injured and 20 killed after bus collides with truck in south India

Global  

At least twenty people are feared dead and dozens have suffered injuries when a bus collided head-on with a truck in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

The accident happened on February 20, 3:30 am.

A Volvo bus of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation on its way to Ernakulam from Bengaluru collided with a truck at Avinashi in Tamil Nadu.

The horrific accident left twenty-three injured, and some of them are reported to have suffered serious injuries.

The officials have confirmed the death of seven on the spot and the death toll is feared to go up further.

Transport minister AK Saseendran said injured passengers had been rushed to the hospital while the rescue operations are still ongoing.

“We recovered twenty bodies from the damaged bus.

All bodies have been shifted to Tiruppur Government Hospital.

A couple of the injured are critical and efforts are on to provide the best possible treatment to them,” said Tiruppur District Collector K Vijay Karthikeyan.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed his condolences and directed officials to provide all assistance to the injured.
