Victoria's Secret to Go Private

Victoria's Secret to Go Private

Victoria's Secret to Go Private

L Brands has sold majority control of the lingerie brand to Sycamore Partners for over $1 billion.
L Brands to sell majority stake in Victoria's Secret for $1.1 billion

L Brands will sell the majority stake of lingerie brand Victoria's Secret to a private equity firm...
Victoria’s Secret goes private as CEO Wexner steps down

Private equity group Sycamore Partners takes 55 per cent in lingerie business
Victoria's Secret Nearing Sale to Sycamore Partners

L Brands is reportedly close to a deal to sell its Victoria's Secret brand to private equity firm Sycamore Partners. Current owner Les Wexner, has been under mounting pressure due to his ties to..

