Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Elizabeth Warren Goes After Mike Bloomberg

Elizabeth Warren Goes After Mike Bloomberg

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:40s - Published < > Embed
Elizabeth Warren Goes After Mike Bloomberg

Elizabeth Warren Goes After Mike Bloomberg

Sen.

Elizabeth Warren led the attack on Mike Bloomberg before, during and after the Democratic debate in Las Vegas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Elizabeth Warren Destroys Mike Bloomberg: He Blamed Mortgage Crisis on Banks Not Being ‘Bigger Racists’

Elizabeth Warren crushed Mike Bloomberg over his 2008 remarks about the mortgage crisis, which she...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ldga123456

Luis Daniel González Abreu RT @BreitbartNews: Could this jumpstart her fading campaign? https://t.co/hXrk0tXppv 5 minutes ago

kellibaby

Kelli RT @Acyn: Wow... Elizabeth Warren goes after Bloomberg https://t.co/TdvXDzv286 19 minutes ago

GuRuth

Ruth Glendinning "it was important for students to see being demanding & “excellent” was “a part of who women are.” @ewarren knows… https://t.co/wCmlTTXk1M 45 minutes ago

khay_cee

Ani Elizabeth Warren goes on the offensive in Las Vegas debate after disappointing finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire https://t.co/suTv3IiLx2 3 hours ago

DavidGBecker12

David Gaylon Becker RT @CBSNews: Elizabeth Warren goes on the offensive in Las Vegas debate after disappointing finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire https://t.co… 4 hours ago

WorkMoneyFun

Rajan M Elizabeth Warren Goes After Mike Bloomberg Over His Sexual Harassment NDAs In The Most Explosive Moment Of Wednesda… https://t.co/75oCsB3ijl 6 hours ago

WatsupAmericas

WatsupAmericas Latest: Elizabeth Warren goes on the offensive in Las Vegas debate after disappointing finishes in Iowa a… https://t.co/R2LiXeEOgR 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Twitter Announces Elizabeth Warren Was the Most-Tweeted About Democrat at the Debate [Video]Twitter Announces Elizabeth Warren Was the Most-Tweeted About Democrat at the Debate

Twitter announces that Massachusetts Senator, Elizabeth Warren, came out as the most-tweeted about candidate after the end of the ninth Democratic primary debate. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:50Published

Slugfest At Democratic Presidential Debate In Las Vegas [Video]Slugfest At Democratic Presidential Debate In Las Vegas

Alexandria Hoff reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.