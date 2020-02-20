Global  

Manoj Tiwari's video speaking Haryanvi sparks concern over deepfakes | OneIndia News

How did Manoj Tiwari speak a language he doesn't know?

Through the use of machine learning tech that produces hyper-real videos called deepfakes that can make a person say or do things they have never said or done.

This can have sinister applications.
