'Ghost ship': Why did this vessel wash up in Ireland without any crew aboard?
'Ghost ship': Why did this vessel wash up in Ireland without any crew aboard?
"I simply couldn't believe it, I was astounded," said the man who found the mystery 'ghost ship'.View on euronews
|A "ghost ship" abandoned by its crew has run aground on rocks on the south coast of Ireland after...
|The MV Alta washed ashore in Ireland's County Cork amid Storm Dennis, but the vessel took a more than...
