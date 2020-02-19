Global  

Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails

The revelation was made on Wednesday at Westminster magistrates court in London by Julian Assange's lawyer.
Trump offered Assange pardon if he denied Russian involvement in DNC email leak, lawyer alleges in court

A London court on Wednesday heard claims from Julian Assange’s lawyer that President Trump offered...
FOXNews.com - Published

Pardoning Julian Assange: Donald Trump, WikiLeaks And The DNC – OpEd

The central pillar to Democratic paranoia and vengefulness regarding the loss of Hillary Clinton in...
Eurasia Review - Published


riconcc5

Rico Johnson RT @robertfranek: Assange reportedly claims Trump pardon offered for Russia hack... https://t.co/wgqCZxDaP4 https://t.co/WL85eYMycC 46 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails: https://t.co/Skfm64qBw2 #London 1 hour ago

bertiemcn

bertiemcn Assange reportedly claims Trump pardon offered for Russia hack denial https://t.co/LZRB7KGdEp via @msnbc More of Trump's lies! 1 hour ago

MedusaSeesYou

Medusa RT @ScottImmordino: Assange reportedly claims Trump pardon offered for Russia hack denial SHARE THIS - https://t.co/1F3slqFlJ5 1 hour ago

ScottImmordino

scott immordino Assange reportedly claims Trump pardon offered for Russia hack denial SHARE THIS - https://t.co/1F3slqFlJ5 1 hour ago

falconoticias

Robin Candelaria Julian Assange reportedly plans to call a witness in his trial who will allege that Trump offered him a pardon if h… https://t.co/BVuWLMbVq9 2 hours ago

HRC4Pinellas

Tampa Bay Blue Hope Assange reportedly claims Trump pardon offered for Russia hack denial https://t.co/cjSD1L7qdu via @msnbc 2 hours ago

LarryPotter2016

Larry Potter Assange reportedly claims Trump pardon offered for Russia hack denial https://t.co/Pe1geLFRdn via @msnbc 2 hours ago


Assange offered pardon by Trump, says lawyer [Video]Assange offered pardon by Trump, says lawyer

U.S. President Donald Trump offered to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange if he said that Russia had nothing to do with WikiLeaks&apos; publication of Democratic Party emails in 2016, a London..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:41Published

Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails  [Video]Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails 

Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails The revelation was made on Wednesday at Westminster magistrates court in London by Julian Assange's lawyer. The evidence..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:34Published

