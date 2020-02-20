Global  

Johnie's Coffee Shop To Reopen As 'Bernie's Coffee Shop' Ahead Of CA Primary, Hosts Dem Debate Watch Party

The historic Johnie’s Coffee Shop Restaurant on Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue is set to reopen once again as Bernie’s Coffee Shop in support of Vermont Sen.

Bernie Sanders ahead of the March 3 California primary election.

Curtis Silva reports.
