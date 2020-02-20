Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > EU privacy body warns of risks in Google, Fitbit deal

EU privacy body warns of risks in Google, Fitbit deal

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
EU privacy body warns of risks in Google, Fitbit deal

EU privacy body warns of risks in Google, Fitbit deal

Alphabet Inc-owned Google&apos;s $2.1 billion bid for fitness trackers company Fitbit could pose privacy risks, the European Data Protection Board warned on Thursday.

Ciara Lee reports
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

EU privacy body warns of privacy risks in Google, Fitbit deal

Alphabet Inc-owned Google's $2.1 billion bid for fitness trackers company Fitbit could pose privacy...
Reuters - Published

Google-Fitbit deal could carry data and privacy risks, EU privacy agency says

Google's $2.1 billion bid for wearable fitness device maker Fitbit could pose privacy concerns for...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

glynmoody

Glyn Moody RT @Reuters: EU’s privacy body has raised concerns over Google's $2.1 billion bid for Fitbit, saying the deal ‘could entail a high level of… 8 minutes ago

hikaru613

ヒ力ﾉﾚ(CV:安玖深音).xp3 RT @Reuters: EU privacy body warns of privacy risks in Google, Fitbit deal https://t.co/7UU1dcQQOM https://t.co/cBwcmK6uag 25 minutes ago

ManeeshJuneja

#DigitalHealth Futurist 👨‍💻 RT @Reuters: The European Data Protection Board warned that Google's $2.1 billion bid for fitness trackers company Fitbit could pose privac… 32 minutes ago

TINGoogleNews

TIN-Google News Feed EU privacy body warns of privacy risks in Google, Fitbit deal (Reuters: Money News) https://t.co/mHTjHssQ3j 38 minutes ago

WillSeattle

Will in Seattle RT @ReutersBiz: EU’s privacy body has raised concerns over Google's $2.1 billion bid for Fitbit, saying the deal ‘could entail a high level… 44 minutes ago

ReutersBiz

Reuters Business EU’s privacy body has raised concerns over Google's $2.1 billion bid for Fitbit, saying the deal ‘could entail a hi… https://t.co/dZ8g1Wd9sX 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.