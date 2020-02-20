|
EU privacy body warns of risks in Google, Fitbit deal
|
EU privacy body warns of risks in Google, Fitbit deal
Alphabet Inc-owned Google's $2.1 billion bid for fitness trackers company Fitbit could pose privacy risks, the European Data Protection Board warned on Thursday.
