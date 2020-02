Family of Porterville fire captain killed in fire speak 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:03s - Published Family of Porterville fire captain killed in fire speak There are new details in the death of a fire captain in Porterville. One of the two men who were killed in the fire at a library in Porterville was from Bakersfield. His family spoke out after visiting the site of the fire and paying their respects. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Family of Porterville fire captain killed in fire speak WE'RE LEARNING THE MAN WHO WASKILLED IN THE FIRE AT A LIBRARYTO THE NORTH OF US... WAS FROMBAKERSFIELD -- HIS FAMILYSPEAKING OUT AFTER VISITING THESITE OF THE FIRE AND PAYINGTHEIR RESPECTS...AS WE REPORTED LAST NIGHT THEFIRE BROKE OUT AROUND FOUR INTHE AFTERNOON ON TUESDAY AT THEPORTERVILLE CITY LIBRARY.THE FIRE CLAIMED THE LIFE OFONE FIREFIGHTER, ANDUNCONFIRMED REPORTS SAY ANOTHERFIREFIGHTER ISSTILL UNACCOUNTED FOR. THEFIREFIGHTER WHO WAS KILLED HASBEEN IDENTIFIED AS 35-YEAR-OLD FIRE CAPTAIN RAYMONDFIGUEROA.ACCORDING TO FRIENDS ANDCOLLEAGUES OF FIGUEROA... HEGRADUATED FROM DELANO HIGHSCHOOL AND RECENTLY MOVEDBACK TO BAKERSFIELD.ANOTHER FIREFIGHTER -- NOWIDENTIFIED AS 25-YEAR- OLDPATRICK JONES -- IS STILLUNACCOUNTED FOR.JUST YARDS FROM WHERE HISBROTHER TOOK HIS FINAL BREATH,ZACH FIGUEROA AND HIS FIANCESAIDEE -- PAID TRIBUTE TODAY TOTHE FALLEN FIRE CAPTAIN."HE WAS NOT JUST MY HERO HE WASEVERYBODY ELSES HERO. TO THECITY OF PORTERVILE TO THE CITYOF DELANO MYFAMILY HIS FRIENDS. HE WASEVERYONES HERO.""HE'S AN AMAZING MAN, SUCH ANAMAZING MAN AND AN AMAZING BIGBROTHER."THE PORTERVILLE POLICEDEPARTMENT SAYS TWO 13-YEAR-OLD BOYS HAVE BEEN ARRESTEDON CHARGES OFARSON... MANSLAUGHTER ANDCONSPIRACY.AND TODAY, PRESIDENT DONALDTRUMP DURING HIS VISITTO BAKERSFIELD -- SENDING HISRESPECTS TO THE FALLENFIREFIGHTERS, THEIR FAMILIES ANDFRIENDS."I WANT TO START WITH JUSTSAYING TWO BRAVE FIREMEN DIEDLAST NIGHT IN PORTERVILLE. ANDWE JUST WANT TO PAY OUR RESPECTSTO THEM. I HEARD THEYWERE TWO GREAT PEOPLE WITH GREATFAMILIES. I JUST WANT TO PAY MYRESPECTSTO THEIR FAMILIES AND FRIENDS.BUT, IT'S A TOUGH JOB"PRESIDENT TRUMP ADDED THAT HERESPECTS THEPOSITION OF EVERY FIREFIGHTER.AND AS CREWS CONTINUE TO SIFTTHROUGH HEAVY DEBRIS, SEARCHTEAMS HAVE USED DRONES TO AIDCRANE OPERATORS INTHEIR RECOVERY EFFORTS.BAKERSFIELD CITY FIRE ISASSISTING PORTERVILLE CITYFIRE DEPARTMENT.THEY SENT AN ENGINE TOPORTERVILLE TO HELP WITHEMERGENCY CALLS.COMING UP --THE NINTH DEMOCRATI





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources 23ABC News at 11 p.m. Top Stories for February 19, 2020 President Trump wrapping up another busy day on the West Coast -- which included a visit to Bakersfield... A look back at his historic stop today here in Kern County plus what he has planned for.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 09:49Published 8 hours ago Porterville Fire Captain killed in library fire A blaze broke out shortly after 4 p.m., Tuesday night at a library in Porterville. The fire claimed the life of one firefighter, and unconfirmed reports say another firefighter is still unaccounted.. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 02:23Published 15 hours ago