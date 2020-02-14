Global  

Rodgers: Man City ban changes nothing

Brendan Rodgers says Leicester City are not looking to settle for fifth in the Premier League, even if that is enough to secure a place in the Champions League
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers believes Manchester City will use their shock European ban to...
Leicester City news - Manchester City have been hit with a two-season ban from European competition,...
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers insists any potential ban for Man City will not affect his side's chances of reaching the Premier League top four.

