Sentencing Day Arrives For Roger Stone

Sentencing Day Arrives For Roger StoneIt is sentencing day for longtime Donald Trump associate Roger Stone.
DOJ Backs Off Sentencing Recommendation For GOP Operative Roger Stone

The Department of Justice is backing off its sentencing recommendation for longtime President Donald...
Trump ally Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison

Roger Stone, a staunch ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, has been sentenced to 40 months in prison...
Roger Stone Gets Locked Up [Video]Roger Stone Gets Locked Up

Roger Stone, President Donald Trump’s onetime ally, has been sentenced for for lying to Congress and obstructing the Russia investigation.

It's Sentencing Day For Roger Stone [Video]It's Sentencing Day For Roger Stone

The maximum sentence he could face is 50 years in prison.

