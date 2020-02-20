Global  

One injured in London mosque stabbing

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
A man has been arrested after a stabbing inside London Central Mosque in Regent's Park.

A man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while the suspect has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Scotland Yard say the stabbing is not being treated as terror related.

Report by Etemadil.

