One injured in London mosque stabbing

A man has been arrested after a stabbing inside London Central Mosque in Regent's Park.

A man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while the suspect has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Scotland Yard say the stabbing is not being treated as terror related.

Report by Etemadil.

