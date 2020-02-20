Global  

MGM Resorts Says It Was A Victim Of A Data Breach

MGM Resorts Says It Was A Victim Of A Data BreachMGM Resorts International said it suffered a data breach last year.
MGM Resorts says was victim of data breach last year

U.S. casino operator MGM Resorts International said on Thursday it was the victim of a data breach...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com


Hackers leak personal data of 10.6 million MGM Resorts guests

The personal details of 10.6 million people have been posted in a hacking forum after MGM Resorts...
betanews - Published Also reported by •engadget



MGM Resorts data breach [Video]MGM Resorts data breach

Over 10 million people who stayed at an MGM Resorts property have been impacted by a data breach.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

