Re-Branding Sussex Royal Won’t Really Matter 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:53s - Published Re-Branding Sussex Royal Won’t Really Matter Sure, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex invested quite a bit of time and money into their Sussex Royal brand, but changing it isn’t going to be a major problem. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Fred Goodyer RT @SaltyDuchess: I have to say, this doesn’t really come as a big surprise. The #SussexRoyal branding wasn’t really compatible with the… 8 hours ago CMack2 @kat_sing @sussexsquadpod Ummm! Hardman’s article didn’t really explain anything. So, who is taking the Sussex ‘Ro… https://t.co/GJG3vsK93V 17 hours ago Arren J @elizabethukrpg and @royalfamily https://t.co/ozmjAu8Njt Has it occurred to you yet that silliness like this real… https://t.co/UXaqSmF6NI 19 hours ago