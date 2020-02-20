Global  

Suspected shisha bar gunman published racist manifesto

Suspected shisha bar gunman published racist manifesto

Suspected shisha bar gunman published racist manifesto

A man suspected of shooting dead nine people in shisha bars in a German town before killing himself and his mother had posted a manifesto online including conspiracy theories and deeply racist views, prosecutors said on Thursday.

Joe Davies reports.
