- - it's national love your pet day- although, this is something mos- of us celebrate year round, it'- a - great reminder to show your pet- just how much you love- them!

- one way to show love to your- furry friend is to make sure- their vaccines and preventative- medications are up to date.

- and if you don't have a pet, wh- not stop by the humane soceity- of south mississippi to meet an- adorable animal who is- looking for their forever home.- like ameilia, who is one of the- - - - shelters longest residences,- shes been at h-s-s-m since this- past summer and - would love to become your pet - on this national day!

- - "it's just an extra special day- where you - can show your pet some extra- attention, but we like to think- everyday is love your - pet day here at hssm and if you- don't have a pet to show love t- then you can always - come and adopt one and not this- weekend but next weekend is - actually national adopt - a pet weekend so they both kind- - - - of go hand in hand toghther.

"- on the 28th, 29th and first of- march h-s-s-m will be at the- petsmart in gulfport and- d'iberville from 10 to 2 pm for- national adopt a pet weekend.

