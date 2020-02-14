Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > National Love Your Pet Day

National Love Your Pet Day

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
National Love Your Pet Day

National Love Your Pet Day

It’s National Love Your Pet Day!

Although, this is something most of us celebrate year round, it’s a great reminder to show your pets just how much you love them.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

National Love Your Pet Day

Events this year.

- - it's national love your pet day- although, this is something mos- of us celebrate year round, it'- a - great reminder to show your pet- just how much you love- them!

- one way to show love to your- furry friend is to make sure- their vaccines and preventative- medications are up to date.

- and if you don't have a pet, wh- not stop by the humane soceity- of south mississippi to meet an- adorable animal who is- looking for their forever home.- like ameilia, who is one of the- - - - shelters longest residences,- shes been at h-s-s-m since this- past summer and - would love to become your pet - on this national day!

- - "it's just an extra special day- where you - can show your pet some extra- attention, but we like to think- everyday is love your - pet day here at hssm and if you- don't have a pet to show love t- then you can always - come and adopt one and not this- weekend but next weekend is - actually national adopt - a pet weekend so they both kind- - - - of go hand in hand toghther.

"- on the 28th, 29th and first of- march h-s-s-m will be at the- petsmart in gulfport and- d'iberville from 10 to 2 pm for- national adopt a pet weekend.

- - -



Recent related news from verified sources

5 things to know, including some important smoothie news

Welcome to Thursday, loyal readers. It's apparently National Love Your Pet Day. Here's what else you...
bizjournals - Published

Charities aim to find homes for hundreds of rescue animals

PETstock stores across NSW will host a menagerie of animals saved by local rescue organisations as...
The Age - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

StCloudDining

St. Cloud Dining It’s National Love Your Pet Day! Did you know that we make dog treats in our Garvey Commons kitchen? Pick them up a… https://t.co/jH0Jv2hCyr 15 seconds ago

laurajaneet

Laura National love your pet day 🤍 https://t.co/zEpurqbMgT 24 seconds ago

JDStGermain3

Joseph St. Germain RT @QASQuincy: ❤ Give your pet some extra love today for National Love Your Pet Day! ❤ #nationaloveyourpetday https://t.co/bZ0OW4jEsd 25 seconds ago

kojecat

Vicki 👩🏻 & Pearl 🐶🐾 RT @CartridgePeople: COMPETITION! 🐶🐱🐰🐹🐾 It's National Love Your Pet Day and we want to see your lovely pets! Post a photo of your pets here… 27 seconds ago

WGinaW

Georgina Way It's National Love Your Pet Day. No encouragement needed! https://t.co/ADeJi0bOOC 34 seconds ago

soccershotsdfw

Soccer Shots DFW Today is National Love Your Pet Day! Coach Morgan is celebrating with her dog, Bella, by playing Bella’s favorite g… https://t.co/e3DPEjr3di 45 seconds ago

dropkick_bass

⬇️ Dropkick 👉 My studio ⬇️ APPARENTLY ITS NATIONAL LOVE YOUR PET DAY AND I LOVE MY PRINCESS NIKITA EVERY DAY BUT ITS ANOTHER REASON TO BOMBARD… https://t.co/zAVApkd4lQ 47 seconds ago

Ladyjdt95

Jan Trask RT @InboxDollars: Celebrate National Love Your Pet Day and share a pic of your pet below❤️🐶😺 Redeem the #WinIt code PETS by 11:59 pm CST! #… 53 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

MDSPCA - National Love Your Pet Day [Video]MDSPCA - National Love Your Pet Day

MDSPCA - National Love Your Pet Day

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:47Published

It's National Love Your Pet Day! [Video]It's National Love Your Pet Day!

It's National Love Your Pet Day!

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.