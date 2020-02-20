Global  

A swirl of drama has been surrounding the knitting Instagram community

After a microinfluncer posted a yarn giveaway that used “social justice warrior” language for each of her creations.

Maria Tusken caused an influx of furious comments and backlash after she made the announcement .

According to Tusken’s Instagram, some of the names of the yarns were “Echo Chamber,” “Em-ocean-al Labor” and “Microaggression”.

She also describes the colors as “inspired by current culture and polarization of ideas”.

In a video on the Unsafe Space YouTube channel, Tusken recounts how she became a hated figure within the community before the announcement.

She said she had tried to publicly defend another knitter who was accused of “fetishizing” a trip to India .

The woman, Karen Templer, sparked a “witch hunt” after posting a blog titled “2019: My Year of Colour” about her upcoming trip.

After Tusken stepped in, she faced backlash in the community.

Tusken explained that her yarn re-naming was in response to the hateful messages she was receiving after defending Templer.

Many people, however, seem to side with Tusken, at least on her point that the names of the yarn are not offensive nor controversial
