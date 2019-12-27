Global  

‘Black Panther’ Star Danai Gurira Signs Overall Deal With ABC Studios

‘Black Panther’ Star Danai Gurira Signs Overall Deal With ABC Studios ABC Studios recently announced their signing of ‘Black Panther’ and ‘The Walking Dead’ star Danai Gurira to a two-year overall deal.

Under the deal, Gurira will develop, write and produce exclusively for ABC Studios across all their platforms. Aside from winning multiple awards for her acting roles, Gurira also made history with her play, ‘Eclipsed,’ which was the first Broadway show to feature an all-female cast, writer and director.

She is also currently serving as an executive producer and showrunner for HBO Max’s miniseries, ‘Americanah.’ According to ABC Studios president Jonnie Davis, the “talents” and “abilities” of Gurira are “simply astonishing.” Jonnie Davis, via Deadline Gurira has also released a statement, saying she is “thrilled” to use the platform to “amplify unheard voices.” Danai Gurira, via Deadline
