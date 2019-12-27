‘Black Panther’ Star Danai Gurira Signs Overall Deal With ABC Studios
Under the deal, Gurira will
develop, write and produce
exclusively for ABC Studios
across all their platforms. Aside from winning multiple awards for her
acting roles, Gurira also made history with her
play, ‘Eclipsed,’ which was the first Broadway show
to feature an all-female cast, writer and director.
She is also currently serving as an executive producer
and showrunner for HBO Max’s miniseries, ‘Americanah.’ According to ABC Studios president
Jonnie Davis, the “talents” and “abilities”
of Gurira are “simply astonishing.” Jonnie Davis,
via Deadline Gurira has also released a
statement, saying she is
“thrilled” to use the platform
to “amplify unheard voices.” Danai Gurira,
via Deadline