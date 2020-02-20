Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'There Is Hope' | Peer Recovery Coaches At Saint Agnes Help Addicts Find Road To Recovery

'There Is Hope' | Peer Recovery Coaches At Saint Agnes Help Addicts Find Road To Recovery

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
'There Is Hope' | Peer Recovery Coaches At Saint Agnes Help Addicts Find Road To Recovery

'There Is Hope' | Peer Recovery Coaches At Saint Agnes Help Addicts Find Road To Recovery

Hospital leaders say the support of someone who has been down the path before serving as a mentor can make all the difference in helping find a road to recovery.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tpspeersupport

Thrive Peer Support Central Ohio ~ NOW HIRING ~ CDCA's ~ Peer Supporters ~ Come out to our Hiring Open House located at: 5320 East Mai… https://t.co/u6r0Dos24m 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.