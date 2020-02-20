Global  

Trump backs Roger Stone after sentencing

Trump backs Roger Stone after sentencing

Trump backs Roger Stone after sentencing

After U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced the veteran Republican operative in Washington, Trump indicated to an audience in Las Vegas that he has no immediate plans to pardon Stone and would let the legal process play out but said &quot;at some point I&apos;m going to make a determination.&quot;
