Trump backs Roger Stone after sentencing 27 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:32s - Published Trump backs Roger Stone after sentencing After U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced the veteran Republican operative in Washington, Trump indicated to an audience in Las Vegas that he has no immediate plans to pardon Stone and would let the legal process play out but said "at some point I'm going to make a determination."

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Gretchen RT @AP: BREAKING: Trump loyalist Roger Stone gets 40 months in prison after Justice Department backs off sentencing recommendation. https:/… 1 minute ago