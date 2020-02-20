Stone Gets Over Three Years In Prison, Trump To 'Let The Process Play Out'

President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone has been sentenced to serve three years and four months in prison.

US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Stone's lies to lawmakers posed a threat to American democracy.

After the veteran Republican operative was sentenced in Washington, DC, Trump indicated he has no immediate plans to pardon Stone.

According to Reuters, Trump said he would let the legal process play out, while adding that “at some point I’ll make a determination.