Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Stone Gets Over Three Years In Prison, Trump To 'Let The Process Play Out'

Stone Gets Over Three Years In Prison, Trump To 'Let The Process Play Out'

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Stone Gets Over Three Years In Prison, Trump To 'Let The Process Play Out'

Stone Gets Over Three Years In Prison, Trump To 'Let The Process Play Out'

President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone has been sentenced to serve three years and four months in prison.

US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Stone's lies to lawmakers posed a threat to American democracy.

After the veteran Republican operative was sentenced in Washington, DC, Trump indicated he has no immediate plans to pardon Stone.

According to Reuters, Trump said he would let the legal process play out, while adding that “at some point I’ll make a determination.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump ally Roger Stone sentenced to over 3 years in prison

Donald Trump ally Roger Stone sentenced to over 3 years in prisonTrump loyalist and ally Roger Stone was sentenced Thursday to more than three years in federal...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBC.caGothamistMediaiteReutersJapan TodayCBS NewsSBS


Judge sentences Trump adviser Stone to three years and four months in prison

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced President Donald Trump's long-time adviser Roger Stone to three...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaCBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Stone Gets Over Three Years for Trump Cover-Up (Podcast) https://t.co/aB8Kt3PTYo 7 hours ago

RealtorJairo

Jairo Rodriguez Roger Stone Gets Over Three Years in Jail for Trump Cover-Up https://t.co/u0Ws0i46P3 https://t.co/QadqL9HNCM 8 hours ago

_ChiExclusive

www.chiexclusive.com #RogerStone Gets Over Three Years In Prison For Trump Cover-Up. #LINK 👉🏽 https://t.co/R4adOJI8rL https://t.co/OUsU9ROY5t 15 hours ago

CharlesPTardif

Charles-P Tardif #TrumpianVillainRogerStone sentenced to over three years in prison - #TrumpianVillainsAndFriends https://t.co/4XGbtEjYhH via @thedailybeast 16 hours ago

squidsrock

Burger Hobo Stone gets over three year sentence for threatening a dog... Surprised the whiny looking judge didn't sentence him… https://t.co/3MZP53JxDo 1 day ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 …from Press TV, Tehran Roger Stone, President Donald Trump’s longtime friend and political adviser, has been senten… https://t.co/XwbM6hwAsA 1 day ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Stone Gets Over Three Years In Prison, Trump To 'Let The Process Play Out': https://t.co/zRCsE6RKo0 #RogerStoneSentencing 1 day ago

CAPTRick74

Rick Rigazio The Mueller Fallout and Roger Stone - Roger Stone Gets Over Three Years in Jail for Trump Cover-Up (Bloomberg) https://t.co/mt9EnHXcXY 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Roger Stone Sentenced to 40 Months in Prison [Video]Roger Stone Sentenced to 40 Months in Prison

On Feb. 20, President Donald Trump’s longtime friend, Roger Stone, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:18Published

Stone Gets Over Three Years In Prison, Trump To 'Let The Process Play Out' [Video]Stone Gets Over Three Years In Prison, Trump To 'Let The Process Play Out'

President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone has been sentenced to serve three years and four months in prison.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.