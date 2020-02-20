Global  

Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months

Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months

Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months

40 month - The sentencing for Roger Stone in federal court in Washington for his convictions of lying to Congress and witness tampering.
Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison

Roger Stone, an ally to President Trump, has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison....
CBS News - Published


Stone Gets Over Three Years In Prison, Trump To 'Let The Process Play Out' [Video]Stone Gets Over Three Years In Prison, Trump To 'Let The Process Play Out'

President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone has been sentenced to serve three years and four months in prison.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published

Stone Gets Over Three Years In Prison, Trump To 'Let The Process Play Out' [Video]Stone Gets Over Three Years In Prison, Trump To 'Let The Process Play Out'

President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone has been sentenced to serve three years and four months in prison. US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Stone's lies to lawmakers posed a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

