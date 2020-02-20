Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 58-Year-Old Woman Killed by Mardi Gras Float in New Orleans

58-Year-Old Woman Killed by Mardi Gras Float in New Orleans

Video Credit: WGNO - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
58-Year-Old Woman Killed by Mardi Gras Float in New Orleans

58-Year-Old Woman Killed by Mardi Gras Float in New Orleans

The coroner has identified the woman who was struck and killed by a double-decker Mardi Gras parade float on Wednesday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New Orleans Mardi Gras parade: Women killed by parade float

New Orleans Mardi Gras parade: Women killed by parade floatNew Orleans is mourning the death of a woman who was run over by a parade float as the city...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •TIME


Woman struck and killed by Mardi Gras float during parade

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A womanwas struck and killed by a parade float in New Orleans as the city...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •TIME



You Might Like


Tweets about this

22C0in

22C0in RT @NBCNews: A 58-year-old woman died after she was struck by a float during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans on Wednesday night, officia… 38 minutes ago

NBCNews

NBC News A 58-year-old woman died after she was struck by a float during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans on Wednesday nig… https://t.co/2d2oNLb5Gb 3 hours ago

KATCTV3

KATC TV3 The woman killed during the Nyx parade has been identified by authorities as 58-year-old Geraldine Carmouche. She… https://t.co/JVZRY5ukJ6 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Woman rolled over and killed by float in New Orleans [Video]Woman rolled over and killed by float in New Orleans

A woman in Louisiana is dead after she was rolled over by parade float.

Credit: WXXVPublished

Weekend To Do List: Home Show, New Art Museum, Mardi Gras [Video]Weekend To Do List: Home Show, New Art Museum, Mardi Gras

Events this weekend in Boston include a home show, the opening of a new art museum and several Mardi Gras events. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.