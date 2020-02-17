Lionel Richie struggles giving daughters love advice 22 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:59s - Published Lionel Richie struggles giving daughters love advice 'Hello' hitmaker Lionel Richie admits he finds it quite difficult giving his daughters love advice, and he relates much more to his son.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Lionel Richie Finds Daughters' Openness About Intimate Lives Shocking Sharing his thought on parenthood, the 'All Night Long' singer advises other fathers to just leave...

AceShowbiz - Published 19 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this @celebraholic RT @BANGShowbiz: Lionel Richie struggles giving daughters love advice #LionelRichie #CelebrityNews #Family #Parenting https://t.co/ep6WHSP… 17 hours ago BANG Showbiz Lionel Richie struggles giving daughters love advice #LionelRichie #CelebrityNews #Family #Parenting https://t.co/ep6WHSPPOC 21 hours ago divaswiki Lionel Richie struggles giving daughters love advice https://t.co/AiF3YHWKPS https://t.co/RkCX4isHyW 1 day ago