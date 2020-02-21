Mayor Henderson responds to political ad controversy

AVAILABLE.LIVE IN LEHIGH ACRES LESLIEDELASBOUR FOX 4 IYCIT’S BEEN A FEW WEEKS SINCEMAYOR HENDERSON’S CAMPAIGN ADFOR HIS CONGRESSIONAL RACE HASCOME OUT.

AND PEOPLE ARE STILLTALING ABOUT IT.TONIGHT -- WE’RE FINALLY HEARINGFROM THE MAN HIMSELF.FOX 4’S ROCHELLE ALLEYNE SPOKEEXCLUSIVELY WITH THE MAYOREARLIER TODAY ABOUT THE RESPONSETO HIS AD --THAT HAS SOME PEOPLECALLING FOR HIM TO RESIGN.ONE OF THOSE PEOPLE ISCOUNCILMAN JOHNNY STREETS JUNIOR-- WHO BELIEVES THAT MAYORHENDERSON VIOLATED THE CITYCHARTER BY TAKING A POLITICALSTANCE WHILE HOLDING THE OFFICEOF FORT MYERS MAYOR.BUT MAYOR HENDERSON TELLS ME --HE’S NOT GOING ANYWHERE.{PK}Mayor Randy Henderson: "Yep,that’s me giving Ilhan Omar thekey to the city.

I didn’t knowher politics then or that sheis an anti-Semitic socialist.Watching that now makes mesick."IT’S THE AD FOR FLORIDACONGRESSIONAL SEAT 19 --THAT*STILL HAS PEOPLE TALKING --AND EVEN CALLING FOR FORT MYERSMAYOR -- RANDY HENDERSON-- TORESIGN.Lee Pitts: Can he carry out theduties of the mayor now?

Lee Pitts: Can he carry out theduties of the mayor now? Do yourecommend he steps down?IN A 30 MINUTE INTERVIEW ON LEEPITTS LIVE -- COUNCILMAN JOHNNYSTREETS ADDRESSED WHY HE IS ONEPERSON MAKING THAT CALL.((Johnny Streets Jr.//Fort MyersCity Council))"If you want to go from mayor tocongress and you're using thoseadvertisements, I think it wouldbe in the best interest toresign."HENDERSON HAD *THIS TO SAY WHENI SPOKE TO HIM ON WEDNESDAY --((Randy Henderson//Fort MyersMayor))"Well I think it is typical, itis typical of the democraticmachine to push their weightaround.

Of course they can’tmake me resign fro crying outloud.

I have no intention toresign, I think it’s a bullytactic and that’s the way it is.This is politics."IN AN INTERVIEW WITH FOX 4 --STREETS JUNIOR SAYS THE MAYOR’SCOMMENTS COME AT A TIME WHENPOLITICS ARE AS DIVISIVE ASEVER.((Johnny Streets Jr.//Fort MyersCity Council))"It’s just lighting thefirecracker."AND IN THAT INTERVIEW WITH LEEPITTS -- STREETS JUNIOR CLAIMSTHAT THE MAYOR MAY HAVE BROKENTHE CITY CODE BY TAKING SUCH ASTRONG POLITICAL STANCE.((Johnny Streets Jr.//Fort MyersCity Council))Lee Pitts: Why shouldn’t thecity of Fort Myers Mayor beallowed to do whatever he needsto do to progress and be electedas a congressman if he thinksthat an ad like this will gethim elected.

He should have theright to do whatever commercialhe wants to do.Streets Jr: Easy answer, no oneis above the law."I DUG THROW IT MYSELF -- ANDCOULD ONLY FIND *THIS EXCERPT INARTICLE 3 SECTION 68 WHICH SAYSLOCAL POLITICAL CANDIDATES*CAN’T BE AFFILIATED WITH APOLITICAL PARTIES ON AN BALLOT.AND AS FAR THE COMMENTS ONREPRESENTATIVE OMAR THAT YOUHEARD AT THE START -- MAYORHENDERSON SAYS HE’S STANDING BYTHEM.((Randy Henderson//Fort MyersMayor))"Ilhan Omar has expressedanti-semitic sentiment andthat’s not something that Iaccept and appreciate and that Idon’t think is worthy of a keyto the city."THE FULL INTERVIEW WITHCOUNCILMAN STREETS AIRS LIVE