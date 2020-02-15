President and Vice President visit Las Vegas, tour helicopter companies impacted

The high-profile political visits to valley by the President and Vice President means the eyes of the nation are on Las Vegas but it also means traffic and business are impacted.

Mayur Shingote RT @NASA : What's happening in 2020 with our #Artemis program? Tune in at 12:45pm ET live from @NASA_Langley to hear @VP Pence & @JimBriden … 2 hours ago

FIDA MIR JOURNALIST PK Chairman #PPP @BBhuttoZardari has said he will visit Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice President @MaryamNSharif if in… https://t.co/BtLFcTSIht 2 hours ago

FD MIR Journalist Chairman #PPP @BBhuttoZardari has said he will visit Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice President @MaryamNSharif if in… https://t.co/nIjNz7bKWP 2 hours ago

Fida Shaikh PPP Offical Chairman #PPP @BBhuttoZardari has said he will visit Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice President @MaryamNSharif if in… https://t.co/bRu3Wp6sab 2 hours ago

urbantribal RT @TheQuint : LIVE | According to Dhanraj Nathwani, Vice President of Gujarat Cricket Association prominent Gujarati singers & Bollywood si… 2 hours ago