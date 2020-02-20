Global  

Joaquin Phoenix saves cow and her calf from slaughter

Joaquin Phoenix saves cow and her calf from slaughter

Joaquin Phoenix saves cow and her calf from slaughter

Joaquin Phoenix helped to save a cow and her calf from slaughter just hours after promoting veganism at the 2020 Oscars.
