Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus uptick and the hunt for "patient 31"

Coronavirus uptick and the hunt for "patient 31"

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus uptick and the hunt for "patient 31"

Coronavirus uptick and the hunt for "patient 31"

The coronavirus has infected 234 people in two prisons outside the province at the center of the epidemic in China and South Korea reported 52 new confirmed cases of the virus on Friday.

Libby Hogan has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hunt for "patient zero" who spread virus globally [Video]Hunt for "patient zero" who spread virus globally

Global health authorities are still scrambling to work out who carried the coronavirus into the mundane meeting of a firm selling gas meters, which then spread to five countries from South Korea to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.