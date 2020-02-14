Coronavirus uptick and the hunt for "patient 31" 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:48s - Published Coronavirus uptick and the hunt for "patient 31" The coronavirus has infected 234 people in two prisons outside the province at the center of the epidemic in China and South Korea reported 52 new confirmed cases of the virus on Friday. Libby Hogan has more. 0

