Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Star Trek Picard S01E05 Stardust City Rag

Star Trek Picard S01E05 Stardust City Rag

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Star Trek Picard S01E05 Stardust City Rag

Star Trek Picard S01E05 Stardust City Rag

Star Trek Picard 1x05 Stardust City Rag - Promo Trailer - next on season 1 Episode 5 Synopsis: In a flashback, Seven of Nine mercy-kills her close friend Icheb, a fellow former Borg who was on the USS Voyager, after his Borg implants have been ripped out by the black-marketeer Bjayzl.

In the present, La Sirena arrives at Freecloud, where Raffi discovers that Maddox is being held prisoner by Bjayzl, who intends to sell him to the Tal Shiar.

Picard's crew plan to recover Maddox by staging a prisoner exchange, with Seven (whose Borg implants Bjayzl covets) as the bait.

When Bjayzl recognizes Seven, Seven drops the charade and reveals her true intention: to kill Bjayzl to avenge Icheb.

Picard persuades Seven to relent, and Maddox is safely recovered and beamed to La Sirena.

Afterward, Seven returns to Freecloud and kills Bjayzl without Picard's knowledge.

In sickbay, Maddox tells Picard what he knows about Soji and Dahj, explaining that he sent them to Earth and the Artifact in order to discover the true motivation behind the synth ban.

Once left alone by Picard, Agnes tearfully kills Maddox, saying "If you'd seen what I saw".

Meanwhile, Raffi tries to reconnect with her estranged son Gabriel, who is married to a Romulan woman, but is rebuffed and returns to La Sirena.

Directed by Jonathan Frakes Written by Kirsten Beyer Release date: February 20, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Star Trek: Picard episode 5 recap: Picard hatches a dangerous plan in Stardust City


TechRadar - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

trekonomicsbot

trekonomics trekbot RT @SchirleyJaniceK: I've just watched episode S01E05 of Star Trek: Picard! #startrekpicard #tvtime https://t.co/aLULJd0CyJ https://t.co/0… 35 minutes ago

SchirleyJaniceK

Schirley Janice Kath I've just watched episode S01E05 of Star Trek: Picard! #startrekpicard #tvtime https://t.co/aLULJd0CyJ https://t.co/0dmegO2CWg 35 minutes ago

trekonomicsbot

trekonomics trekbot RT @SFragaVazquez: I've just watched episode S01E05 of Star Trek: Picard! #tvtime https://t.co/GuexYynROV https://t.co/tehqF93bDO 3 hours ago

SFragaVazquez

Sardonic I've just watched episode S01E05 of Star Trek: Picard! #tvtime https://t.co/GuexYynROV https://t.co/tehqF93bDO 3 hours ago

capt_dildo

Capt Kirk's Dildo RT @EWinchester1978: I've just watched episode S01E05 of Star Trek: Picard! #startrekpicard #tvtime https://t.co/zOKB7S45QF https://t.co/v… 3 hours ago

EWinchester1978

Evy Winchester I've just watched episode S01E05 of Star Trek: Picard! #startrekpicard #tvtime https://t.co/zOKB7S45QF https://t.co/vQrFRQxFf4 3 hours ago

bachi83

Vladimir Vučićević Star Trek Picard S01E05 iNTERNAL 1080p WEB x264-BAMBOOZLE :D 4 hours ago

A_Drop_of_Truth

A Drop of Truth @Nerdrotic You were overly kind regarding Star Trek Picard S01E05 in my opinion. It was dreadfully dull! Sir Pat as… https://t.co/RVUrUSmzWP 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New MetroCards Celebrate Start Of 'Star Trek: Picard' [Video]New MetroCards Celebrate Start Of 'Star Trek: Picard'

Star Trek fans can now beam aboard the subway with special Picard-themed MetroCards.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.