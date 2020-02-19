Global  

CONTIGO WATER BOTTLE RECALL

An urgent recall has been issued for nearly si?million children's water bottles.

Contigo is recalling its "kids cleanable water bottles," saying the spout can detach?

Posing a choking hazard.

There have already been hundreds of complaints about the bottles and over two dozen cases of the spout getting stuck in a child's mouth or throat.

The company is offering to replace the bottle?

Free of charge.



Contigo Water Bottles Recalled Over Possible Choking Hazard [Video]Contigo Water Bottles Recalled Over Possible Choking Hazard

Millions of water bottles are being recalled over child choking fears.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:21Published

Contigo Recalling Replacement Lids on Kids’ Water Bottles for Same Reason as Original Recall [Video]Contigo Recalling Replacement Lids on Kids’ Water Bottles for Same Reason as Original Recall

Water bottle manufacturer Contigo has announced it’s recalling around 5.7 million replacement lids on kids’ water bottles due to potential choking hazards. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:55Published

